Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $585.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $536.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.71.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

