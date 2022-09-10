CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.23. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

