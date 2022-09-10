Cream Finance Market Cap Achieves $11.08 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.97 or 0.00082898 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,678.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076149 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

