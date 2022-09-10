Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

