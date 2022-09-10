Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Catalent makes up 0.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

