Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $450.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average of $432.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

