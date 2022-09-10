Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes $284,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $422.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.70 and its 200 day moving average is $469.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.