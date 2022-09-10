Credit Suisse Group Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $288.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a sell rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.93 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $235.42 and a 1 year high of $446.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

