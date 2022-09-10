Credit Suisse Group Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $288.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a sell rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.33.
MarketAxess Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.93 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $235.42 and a 1 year high of $446.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.61.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.