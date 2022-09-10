Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 113,602 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $324,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.