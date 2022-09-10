Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

