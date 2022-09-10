Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

