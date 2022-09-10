Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 52,231 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,231 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

