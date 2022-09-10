Critical Contrast: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 22.45% 10.91% 1.06% Capital Bancorp 24.18% 20.88% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.23 $13.58 million $3.43 6.12 Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 2.02 $39.98 million $3.01 8.34

This table compares United Bancshares and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Bancshares pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Bancshares and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through four commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

