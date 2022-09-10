Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.55. 1,555,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

