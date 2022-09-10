Crypto Kombat Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,420.49 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 76.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $33,420.49 and approximately $75.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00015222 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00772825 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014936 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019755 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.