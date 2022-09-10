Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Cut by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

