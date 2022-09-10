CumRocket (CUMMIES) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $27,965.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002043 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket (CUMMIES) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto. The official website for CumRocket is cumrocket.io.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumRocket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CumRocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

