CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $11,229,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 336,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

