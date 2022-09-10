Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.