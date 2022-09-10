DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $858,297.16

DAOstack (GEN) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. DAOstack has a market cap of $858,297.16 and approximately $107.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 88.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.