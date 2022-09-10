DAOventures (DVD) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $173,018.66 and $141.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008212 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.