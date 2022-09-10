Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Delek US Stock Up 3.0 %

Delek US stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

