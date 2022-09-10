Deliveroo’s (ROO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 89.94 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.30 ($4.22).

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36). Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,123 shares of company stock worth $10,538,219.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

