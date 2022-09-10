Delta Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,598.00 (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Delta coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076671 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.