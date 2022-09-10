Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance
Shares of FTAI opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.88.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
Featured Stories
