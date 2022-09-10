Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.