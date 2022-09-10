Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.