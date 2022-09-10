Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
NYSE DB opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
