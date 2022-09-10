DHT (NYSE:DHT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 130.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in DHT by 368.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

