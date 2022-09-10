Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.21 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

