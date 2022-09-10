Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.21. 228,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

