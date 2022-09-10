DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822,529 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,280,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 498,533 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 3.1 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. 1,934,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,283. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

