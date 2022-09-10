Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.68 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $198,036.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

DEFIT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

