Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $162.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $124.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.