Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 2.23% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 90,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,169. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

