Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 309,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,023. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

