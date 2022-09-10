disBalancer Price Hits $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $473,146.13 and approximately $42,333.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer (DDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,436 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

