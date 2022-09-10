Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.01% of Nordstrom worth $43,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,669,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.
JWN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 14,043,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $36.43.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
