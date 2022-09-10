Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 128,680 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,943. The company has a market cap of $461.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

