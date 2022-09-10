Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 19,477 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 164,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.78. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

