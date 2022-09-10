Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Grows Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $50,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 176,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 63.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $47.81. 226,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,069. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

