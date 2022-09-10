Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $183.06 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises 4.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $183,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.11. 760,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

