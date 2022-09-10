Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $26.33 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.56% of SPS Commerce worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after buying an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.27. 102,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.