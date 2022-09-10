Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $97.93 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,878 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.21% of Autodesk worth $97,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.68. 1,097,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

