Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.33% of PROS worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROS by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRO traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 149,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,274. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

