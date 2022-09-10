Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.17% of Paychex worth $83,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

