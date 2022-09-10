Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

