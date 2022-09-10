Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$80.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.50.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$80.59 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$83.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

