Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is LRT Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 4.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $367.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

