Don-key Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $110,973.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.
Don-key Profile
Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,686,450 coins. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.
Don-key Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.
