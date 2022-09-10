Don-key Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $110,973.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,686,450 coins. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Don-key is designed to reduce the entry barrier for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for two distinct groups of people: those with low investment funds and those who cannot dedicate themselves to mastering the skills and strategies needed to participate in the DeFi world.DON tokens are the full utility token for the Don-key “copy farming” platform. In order to access the DAPP and participate users need to hold at least 100 $DON in their wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

