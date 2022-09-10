DRH Investments Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DRH Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 12.0% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DRH Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

