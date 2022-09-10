e-Money (NGM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73,911.00

e-Money (NGM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $4.97 million and $73,911.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money (NGM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
